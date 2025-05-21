Prime Minister condemns cowardly terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, carried out by militants backed by India.

The prime minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, including school children and their teachers, in what he described as a heinous act of violence, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

PM Sharif offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and directed authorities to ensure that those responsible for the attack were swiftly identified and brought to justice.

He also instructed for immediate and prioritized medical care for the injured.

Terming the attack a blatant assault on education in Balochistan, the Prime Minister said targeting children was a new low in the terrorists' campaign of violence.

"By attacking a school bus, these enemies of peace have revealed their utter savagery and complete disregard for humanity," he said.

Reaffirming the nation's resolve, the Prime Minister vowed that Pakistan would leave no stone unturned in dismantling the networks of those behind such acts. "Those who aim to destabilize Balochistan and sabotage its future will be dealt with decisively," he asserted.

He pledged that the masterminds and perpetrators of this attack—those who target the future of Pakistan by attacking its children—would be held accountable. "The entire nation stands with the families of the victims in this moment of grief," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that the government and Pakistan's security forces remain steadfast and united in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country.