Prime Minister condemns Karachi van blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday strongly condemned a heinous terrorist attack in Karachi University and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives.

The prime minister expressed his condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said they shared the grief of the bereaved families who had lost their dear ones in the heinous incident.

"I am deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives including of our Chinese friends in the heinous attack in Karachi today. My heartfelt condolences go to the bereaved families. I strongly condemn this cowardly act of terrorism. The perpetrators will surely be brought to justice," the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister also contacted Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and get a briefing over the incident.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident, including two Chinese nationals and a driver.

The prime minister assured all-out support to the chief minister to eradicate the specter of terrorism and expressed determination that with unity and collective efforts, they would eliminate it as the terrorists had been enemies of Pakistan.

A number of casualties were reported as a van caught fire after a blast that took place in Karachi University.