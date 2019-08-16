UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Condemns Kuchlak Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned a blast in Quetta's Kuchlak area on Friday and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

The prime minister, in a condolence message, prayed for the departed souls and patience for the bereaved families.

Praying for early recovery of the injured, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical treatment to injured of the blast.

