Prime Minister Condemns Terror Attack In SW; Reiterates Nation's Resolve Against Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Angoor Adda area of South Waziristan.

The prime minister said that the whole nation saluted Major Shujaat Hussain Shaheed and Sepoy Imran Khan Shaheed for their great sacrifices while safeguarding the motherland.

"The sacrifices of our martyrs manifest Pakistan's firm resolve against terrorism. The whole nation stood side by side with their armed forces in the war against terrorism," the prime minister remarked.

He also prayed for peace of the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

