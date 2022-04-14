Prime Minister condemns terrorist attack in N Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday strongly condemned the attack of terrorists on security forces in North Waziristan.

The prime minister, in a message, paid tribute to 28-year old soldier Asmatullah who was martyred during the gunfight. The soldier hailed from Mianwali.

Shehbaz said the nation was indebted to the blood of martyrs and would hold the terrorists accountable for every drop of blood.

He said the nation saluted the sons who fulfilled their obligation to protect and safeguard the motherland.

The martyrdom of officers, jawans and citizens was evidence of the determination of Pakistan against terrorism, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyred soldier Asmatullah in the highest ranks of Jannah and give patience to the bereaved heirs.