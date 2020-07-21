UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Condemns Turbat Blast

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 06:14 PM

Prime Minister condemns Turbat blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Turbat and expressed grief over the loss of life, a PM Office statement said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strongly condemned the blast in Turbat and expressed grief over the loss of life, a PM Office statement said.

He directed the concerned authorities to provide best medical treatment to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

At least one person was killed and seven others injured in an explosion in a bazaar in Turbat as improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.

