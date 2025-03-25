Open Menu

Prime Minister Condoles Death Of Army Chief's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 08:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday extended his heartfelt condolence over the passing of the mother of Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The prime minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, according to a PM Office press release.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

