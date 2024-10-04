Prime Minister Condoles Death Of Former JI Deputy Chief
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condoled the death of former Naib Amir of Jamat-e-Islami, Muhammad Aslam Saleemi.
Remembering him as an intellectual and a seasoned politician, the prime minister said that with Aslam Saleemi's death, Pakistan's politics has become bereft of a prominent figure.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul's peace and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.
