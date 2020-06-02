Prime Minister condoles death of MNA Munir Orakzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.