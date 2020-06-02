UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Condoles Death Of MNA Munir Orakzai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 07:59 PM

Prime Minister condoles death of MNA Munir Orakzai

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

