Prime Minister Condoles Death Of MNA Munir Orakzai
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of MNA, Munir Khan Orakzai.
In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.