Prime Minister Condoles Death Of Nayyer Bokhari's Wife
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the demise of the wife of former Senate Chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.
The prime minister condoled with Nayyer Bokhari and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.
Recent Stories
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral re ..
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guid ..
Queens mass shooting leaves 13 teens wounded outside NYC event space, police say
Muslim Council of Elders condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas
Dubai Humanitarian, ThinkSmart partner to strengthen community engagement
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews UAE Cabinet accomplishments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Single digit temperatures to prevail as cold wave intensifies: Sardar Sarfraz2 minutes ago
-
Post-Polio campaign reviewed in district polio eradication committee meeting2 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam criticizes at Imran Khan s 'self-centered' politics2 minutes ago
-
Prime minister condoles death of Nayyer Bokhari's wife2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 10 kg drugs in five operations12 minutes ago
-
3kg ice seized, drug supplier arrested in Khyber12 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Nayyar Hussain Bokhari's wife12 minutes ago
-
920 ltrs contaminated milk discarded1 hour ago
-
FIA apprehends two human traffickers1 hour ago
-
Bus-Truck collision claims life of driver, injures 2 in Multan2 hours ago
-
Six criminals held2 hours ago
-
PML-N sacrifices political interests to rescue Pakistan's economy: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago