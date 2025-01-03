ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the demise of the wife of former Senate Chairman and Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader Nayyer Hussain Bokhari.

The prime minister condoled with Nayyer Bokhari and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.