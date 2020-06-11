UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Condoles Death Of PTI's Founding Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:51 PM

Prime Minister condoles death of PTI's founding member

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed grief over the passing away of the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr Ijaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed grief over the passing away of the founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Dr Ijaz Ahsan.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the Prime Minister said "Dr Ijaz Ahsan stood by us during the difficult days when our party was being mocked by the status quo".

The prime minister recalled that as a member of PTI's Central Executive Committee, Dr Ijaz Ahsan diligently attended all meetings.

"My prayers and condolences go to his family," he said.

