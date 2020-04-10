UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Condoles Death Of Sindh CM's Brother-in-law

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday expressed grief over the demise of Syed Mehdi Shah, brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Mehdi Shah breathed his last on Thursday due to other preexisting medical conditions after having recovered from Covid-19 disease he had been diagnosed following his return from Iraq some three weeks ago.

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and for courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude, a PM Office press release said.

