UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Condoles Death Of Turkish Scholar

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Prime Minister condoles death of Turkish scholar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said death of renowned Turkish scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi a few days ago was a huge loss not just for Turkiye but also entire Islamic world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said death of renowned Turkish scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi a few days ago was a huge loss not just for Turkiye but also entire Islamic world.

In a tweet in Turkish language on social media platform Twitter, he said Shaykh Effendi personified the Islamic teachings of piety, humility and love for humanity.

"My heartfelt condolences to the government & people of Turkiye."

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Social Media Twitter Government Love

Recent Stories

Arrangements finalize to hold Local Government Ele ..

Arrangements finalize to hold Local Government Elections in Larkana

57 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates anti polio drive

DC inaugurates anti polio drive

59 seconds ago
 Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Para Games to kick off from Sunday

Prime Minister Para Games to kick off from Sunday

1 minute ago
 EU Review Mission delegation meets Chief Minister ..

EU Review Mission delegation meets Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz

29 minutes ago
 Drug awareness seminar held at Raza hall

Drug awareness seminar held at Raza hall

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.