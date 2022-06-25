Prime Minister condoles death of Turkish scholar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said death of renowned Turkish scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi a few days ago was a huge loss not just for Turkiye but also entire Islamic world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said death of renowned Turkish scholar Shaykh Mahmud Effendi a few days ago was a huge loss not just for Turkiye but also entire Islamic world.

In a tweet in Turkish language on social media platform Twitter, he said Shaykh Effendi personified the Islamic teachings of piety, humility and love for humanity.

"My heartfelt condolences to the government & people of Turkiye."