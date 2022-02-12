Prime Minister condoles demise of Arif Raz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ):

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Arif Raz. He was one of most passionate ideological workers who had joined us 25 years ago & stood with us through all our highs & lows. My prayers and condolences go to his family."