Prime Minister Condoles Demise Of Arif Raz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Prime Minister condoles demise of Arif Raz

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday condoled the demise of his party worker Arif Raz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday condoled the demise of his party worker Arif Raz.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Arif Raz. He was one of most passionate ideological workers who had joined us 25 years ago & stood with us through all our highs & lows. My prayers and condolences go to his family."

