Prime Minister condoles demise of Bilquis Edhi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday condoled the demise of Bilquis Edhi and said her passing away was a huge loss for the nation.

The prime minister, in a post on the social media platform Twitter, said, "The passing of Bilquis Edhi is a huge loss for the nation.

An incredible woman in her own right, she stood by Edhi sb. like a rock & together they set up an example of human compassion & ran one of the largest philanthropic organisations of the world. May her soul rest in peace!"