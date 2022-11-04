UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Condoles Demise Of Mir Balkh Sher Mazari

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Prime Minister condoles demise of Mir Balkh Sher Mazari

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Mir Balkh Sher Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Mir Balkh Sher Mazari.

In a statement here on Friday, he said his services for the nation and the country would be remembered for a long time to come.

He said Mir Balkh Sher was the chieftain of Mazari tribe and had an important role in the politics of the country.

He said Mir Balkh Sher was a towering personality of the politics of Balochistan province and Pakistan.

The prime minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Balkh Family

Recent Stories

Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian ..

Punjab University Radio FM 104.6 hosts Australian Sikh pilgrims

2 minutes ago
 FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Po ..

FBI Exaggerating Domestic Violent Extremism for Political Aims - House Republica ..

2 minutes ago
 French far-right MP suspended in 'back to Africa' ..

French far-right MP suspended in 'back to Africa' backlash

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns N.Korea Missile Launches, Urges ..

UN Chief Condemns N.Korea Missile Launches, Urges Avoiding Provocative Actions - ..

11 minutes ago
 Imran's party "misleading nation, youth": Rana San ..

Imran's party "misleading nation, youth": Rana Sana Ullah

11 minutes ago
 Police foil smuggling bid, recover 16kg hashish

Police foil smuggling bid, recover 16kg hashish

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.