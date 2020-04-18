UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Condoles Demise Of PBA Head's Mother

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:08 PM

Prime Minister condoles demise of PBA head's mother

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Executive Committee Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Associations Shakeel Masood Hussain's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Executive Committee Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Associations Shakeel Masood Hussain's mother.

The prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, a PM Office press release said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Shakeel Family

Recent Stories

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

19 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working hand in hand to prevent CO ..

23 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says she is in love with someone

32 minutes ago

SEDD launches &#039;20&#039; digital services with ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait reports one new coronavirus death, 93 infec ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Police launch hotline, package of services ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.