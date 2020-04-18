Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Executive Committee Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Associations Shakeel Masood Hussain's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Executive Committee Chairman of Pakistan Broadcasters Associations Shakeel Masood Hussain's mother.

The prime minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, a PM Office press release said.