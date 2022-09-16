Prime Minister condoles demise of Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the demise of Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the demise of Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of HRH Prince Abdulkarim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud," the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace! I extend my most sincere condolences to the Royal family," he added.