Prime Minister Condoles Demise Of Prince Abdul Karim Bin Saud

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 11:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the demise of Prince Abdul Karim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of HRH Prince Abdulkarim bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud," the prime minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

"May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace! I extend my most sincere condolences to the Royal family," he added.

