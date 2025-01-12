Prime Minister Condoles Javed Shahzad's Death
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Javed Shahzad.
In his condolence message here, the premier prayed that may the Allah Almighty elevate the rank of the deceased.
He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that services of late Javed Shahzad in the field of journalism would be remembered forever.
It is pertinent to mention here that Javed Shahzad was associated with Ausaf group.
