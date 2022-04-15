Prime Minister condoles martyrdom of army troops in N Waziristan terror attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday condoled the martyrdom of seven army troops in an attack on their caravan in the area of Eshaam in North Waziristan.

In a statement, he said the attack of terrorists on the caravan of Pakistani Army on the Pak-Afghan border was condemnable and such attacks were endangering peace.

He paid tribute to Havaldar Tariq Yusuf, Sepoy Suleman Waqas, Sepoy Junaid Ali, Sepoy Ejaz Hussain, Sepoy Waqar Ahmed, Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Amir and Sepoy Arshad Ali for making the supreme sacrifice of their lives.

He said the nation was determined to eradicate terrorism.

The prime minister saluted the sons of the nation for their display of courage and bravery against the terrorists.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and give patience to their bereaved families.