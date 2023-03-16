ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over death of the mother of former Prime Minister of Turkiye Binali Yildrim.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister of Turkiye H.E.

Binali Yildrim's mother… I extend my heartfelt condolences to brother Binali Yildrim and his bereaved family on this irreparable loss," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.