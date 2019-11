Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a traffic accident took place in the Ramak area of Tehsil Parwa in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a traffic accident took place in the Ramak area of Tehsil Parwa in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

He sympathized with the victim families and directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible healthcare to those injured, a PM Office press release said.