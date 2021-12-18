Prime Minister condoles with families of victims of Karachi blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed condolences to the families of victims of the twin blasts at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk Karachi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "My heartfelt prayers & condolences go to all the families of victims of the twin blasts at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk, Karachi.

I am especially saddened to hear of the loss of our MNA Alamgir Khan's father who also perished in the blast. May Allah give him strength to bear this loss."