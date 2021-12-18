UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Condoles With Families Of Victims Of Karachi Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:12 PM

Prime Minister condoles with families of victims of Karachi blast

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed condolences to the families of victims of the twin blasts at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed condolences to the families of victims of the twin blasts at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk Karachi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "My heartfelt prayers & condolences go to all the families of victims of the twin blasts at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk, Karachi.

I am especially saddened to hear of the loss of our MNA Alamgir Khan's father who also perished in the blast. May Allah give him strength to bear this loss."

