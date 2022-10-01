Prime Minister condoles with US govt, people on loss of lives in hurricane Ian

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condoled with the government and people of the United States on the loss of precious lives and damages in the hurricane Ian

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We send our deepest condolences & most sincere sympathies to@POTUS and the government & the people of the United States on the loss of precious lives & damages in the hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."