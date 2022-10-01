UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Condoles With US Govt, People On Loss Of Lives In Hurricane Ian

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condoled with the government and people of the United States on the loss of precious lives and damages in the hurricane Ian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condoled with the government and people of the United States on the loss of precious lives and damages in the hurricane Ian.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We send our deepest condolences & most sincere sympathies to@POTUS and the government & the people of the United States on the loss of precious lives & damages in the hurricane Ian. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families."

More Stories From Pakistan

