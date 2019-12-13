UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Congratulates Boris On His Success In UK General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

Prime Minister congratulates Boris on his success in UK general elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his success in the United Kingdom (UK) general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his success in the United Kingdom (UK) general elections.

"I look forward to working with him and continuing the cooperation between our two countries," he tweeted on his social media account.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won majority in the UK elections.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow on Talks With Ukraine: Russia to Ensure Eur ..

1 minute ago

France's Le Maire Promises State Support to Indust ..

1 minute ago

Anti encroachment drives in Abbottabad, Haripur di ..

1 minute ago

Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society affectees get let ..

1 minute ago

Students urged to play role in narcotics eradicati ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.