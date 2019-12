Prime Minister congratulates Boris on his success in UK general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his success in the United Kingdom UK ) general elections.

"I look forward to working with him and continuing the cooperation between our two countries," he tweeted on his social media account.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has won majority in the UK elections.