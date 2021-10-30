UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Congratulates FBR Over Rs1,840b Tax Collection From July-Oct

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 06:51 PM

Prime Minister congratulates FBR over Rs1,840b tax collection from July-Oct

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Federal Board of Revenue for achieving the tax collection of Rs 1,840 billion from July to October this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Federal board of Revenue for achieving the tax collection of Rs 1,840 billion from July to October this year.

On Twitter, the prime minister said that the tax collection during the said period was 37% higher than the last year.

"I want to congratulate FBR for achieving tax collection of Rs 1,840bn for July/Oct, which is 37% higher than last year," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the tax collection in October has also surpassed its set monthly target. "It is all due to a robust economic performance. Contrary to propaganda, Income Tax also grew by 32% year-on-year," he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

