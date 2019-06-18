Prime Minister congratulates General Han Weiguo on conferment of Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated General Han Weiguo on conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated General Han Weiguo on conferment of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military). The Prime Minister underlined the importance of mutual support by China and Pakistan to each other on their respective issues of core interestGeneral Han Weiguo, Commander, People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Forces, China, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.He also underlined that close Pakistan-China cooperation was a factor of peace and stability in the region and expressed appreciation for China's support for Pakistan's role on international and regional issues.The Prime Minister recalled his wide-ranging exchange of views with President Xi Jinping in their two recent meetings in Beijing in April 2019 and Bishkek in June 2019.

The Prime Minister underscored that CPEC was a flagship project of President Xi's visionary Belt and Road Initiative and added that Pakistan looked forward to also deepening cooperation in socio-economic development between the two countries in Phase-II of CPEC.General Han Weiguo thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and stated that the conferment of the award was an honour for him.

He lauded Pakistan's successful efforts against terrorism and steps to promote regional peace and stability. General Han also underscored the importance of the time-tested Pakistan-China All Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and reaffirmed China's resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields and further fortify the China-Pakistan relationship.