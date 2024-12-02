Open Menu

Prime Minister Congratulates Leadership & People Of UAE On Its 53rd National Day

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Prime Minister congratulates leadership & people of UAE on its 53rd National Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) "Heartiest congratulations to the leadership and people of the UAE on their 53rd National Day," says the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his tweet on Monday.

The premier said "We take pride in the remarkable journey of progress and prosperity achieved by the UAE, a vision brought to life by the wisdom and foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

This visionary path has been carried forward by my brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," he added.

Shehbaz said that Pakistan has always stood as a steadfast brother and partner to the UAE and assured that,"we will continue to strengthen our historic and fraternal ties, transforming them into mutually beneficial economic partnerships".

Long live Pakistan-UAE friendship!

More Stories From Pakistan