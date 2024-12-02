Prime Minister Congratulates Leadership & People Of UAE On Its 53rd National Day
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 11:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) "Heartiest congratulations to the leadership and people of the UAE on their 53rd National Day," says the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his tweet on Monday.
The premier said "We take pride in the remarkable journey of progress and prosperity achieved by the UAE, a vision brought to life by the wisdom and foresight of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
"
This visionary path has been carried forward by my brothers, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum," he added.
Shehbaz said that Pakistan has always stood as a steadfast brother and partner to the UAE and assured that,"we will continue to strengthen our historic and fraternal ties, transforming them into mutually beneficial economic partnerships".
Long live Pakistan-UAE friendship!
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister offers condolence3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief over target killing of Saqlain Gandapur23 minutes ago
-
Restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh under way12 hours ago
-
Vaccination against 12 deadly diseases in AJK from Monday12 hours ago
-
PTI spreads hate, undermines national stability: Tariq Fazal Ch13 hours ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held on December 1413 hours ago
-
Grand jirga held in Kohat to discuss Kurram situation13 hours ago
-
IMCG G10/4 celebrates its 1st Alumni evening13 hours ago
-
WPC hosts workshop to strengthen women MNAs’ digital advocacy skills13 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti raises grave concerns over religious polarization, ill governance in India13 hours ago
-
Pakistani twins honored in Riyadh: A tale of medical marvel, Pak-Saudi friendship13 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh commends security forces for successful Bannu operation14 hours ago