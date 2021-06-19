UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Congratulates Raisi On "landmark Victory" In Iranian Presidential Polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 10:59 PM

Prime Minister congratulates Raisi on

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated Ebraim Raisi on his "landmark victory" in the 13th Presidential elections of Islamic Republic of Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated Ebraim Raisi on his "landmark victory" in the 13th Presidential elections of Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Congratulations to brother (Ebrahim Raisi) on his landmark victory in the Islamic Republic of Iran's 13th Presidential elections," the prime minister said on Twitter.

He said his government looked forward to working with him for further strengthening our fraternal ties and for regional peace, progress and prosperity.

According to Iranian media, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi had obtained 17.8 million votes of 28.6 million ballots counted so far as the counting was going on to ascertain the exact count.

Other competitor Mohsen Rezaei Mirqaed has 3.3 million votes so far and Abdolnaser Hemmati and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh have obtained 2.4 million and one million votes respectively.

