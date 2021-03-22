Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday congratulated the Shaukat Khanum Memorial (SKM) team for another milestone of re-accreditation of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) by the US Joint Commission International (JCI)

"Delighted our world-class services have again been internationally recognized.

Our team maintained high quality standards even during the COVID pandemic," Imran Khan said on twitter.

The prime minister said it was a great achievement because this time the Hospital was surveyed against new & far more stringent standards set by the JCI in its 7th edition of standards.

"Presently, there are fewer than fifty hospitals in the entire world that have been judged against these exacting measures," he added.