Prime Minister Congratulates Uzbek President On Election Victory

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:48 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday made a phone call to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to congratulate him on election victory for the second term

He said this impressive victory reflected again the trust and confidence of the people of Uzbekistan in his leadership.

The prime minister underlined the importance of enhanced trade and economic linkages, and reiterated Pakistan's support to the Trans-Afghan railway project to advance the agenda of regional connectivity.

The two leaders agreed to continue high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas including economic, trade, investment, energy, security and education sectors.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and timely completion of regional infrastructure projects.

He tendered an invitation to the Uzbek president to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

