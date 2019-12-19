'Prime Minister considers minorities equal citizens as per Quaid vision': Sardar Mahindar Pal

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar considered minorities as equal citizens with equal rights as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah

Talking to the Christian community leaders at ARP church after attending christmas related ceremonies, Mahindar Pal said that all the minorities in the country were enjoying equal rights and would continue to contribute to the country's development and strengthen it further.

Father Suleman Kelvin, member peace committee Master Riaz Masih Sagar, Bin Yamin Gul, Pastor Hayat Masih Chaudhry, Pastor Inayat Masih, and others were also present.

Earlier, Mahindar Pal Singh cut a christmas cake and prayed for solidarity of the country.