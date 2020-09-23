UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Constitutes 'Economic Outreach Apex Committee' To Promote Economic Diplomacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:13 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday during a meeting decided to constitute an 'Economic Outreach Apex Committee' headed by his special assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf as focal person to further promote economic diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday during a meeting decided to constitute an 'Economic Outreach Apex Committee' headed by his special assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf as focal person to further promote economic diplomacy.

For coordination among various relevant Federal ministries, provincial departments and others and for achievement of targets, it was also decided to constitute an Economic Outreach Coordination Group', Prime Minister Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The important decisions were taken during the meeting chaired by the prime minister.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Prime Minister's advisors Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Abdul Razak Dawood, Prime Minister's Special Assistants Dr Moeed Yousaf, Dr Faisal Sultan, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, board of Investment chairman, foreign secretary and other senior officials.

During the meeting, a roadmap over local potential with respect to promotion of economic diplomacy, the existing challenges and the steps to overcome those issues, was also submitted before the prime minister.

The prime minister underlined the need to promote economic diplomacy and said it was need of the hour, because through it, they could not only further strengthen the bilateral ties with different foreign countries, but also fully explore the potential in the economic field.

He directed that Pakistani embassies and missions abroad should fully focus on the promotion of this initiative.

The prime minister also directed the Board of Investment chairman to ensure all possible facilities to foreign investors who were keen to invest in different sectors of the country.

