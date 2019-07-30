UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Constitutes Jail Reforms Committee To Facilitate Prisoners: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Prime Minister constitutes jail reforms committee to facilitate prisoners: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a committee to collect the data of juvenile, women, elderly and disabled prisoners to provide them best possible facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday constituted a committee to collect the data of juvenile, women, elderly and disabled prisoners to provide them best possible facilities.

The committee comprising the secretary interior, provincial home secretaries and inspectors general of jails, and other stakeholders, would conduct a survey of all the jails for the purpose, Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

She was addressing a press conference here to brief the media persons about the decisions taken by the federal cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet handed over the government's jail reforms agenda to the committee and directed it to formulate proposals in that regard at the earliest.

The body would coordinate with the relevant provincial authorities to improve the conditions of jails, she added.

The special assistant said the prime minister also issued directives for providing free legal aid to the deserving prisoners. The government would pay the fines of those prisoners who were languishing in jails for non-payment of the same, she added.

The cabinet also decided to coordinate with the provinces on separating juvenile prisoners from other jail inmates.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister directed the ministries to come up with the out of box solutions to facilitate common man when they visited their ministries and attached departments for the purpose.

She said the cabinet members were also asked to introduce result-oriented schemes in their ministries and evolve a mechanism to ensure smooth communication with public.

The federal cabinet gave a go ahead for setting up a National Safety Council to ensure public safety on the roads.

The National Road Safety Steering Committee and its secretariat would also be set up soon to help control road accidents, she added.

The special assistant said the prime minister also issued directives for issuing Sehat Insaf Cards to the disabled persons. He also tasked the Capital Development Authority and Rawalpindi Development Authority to issue no objection certificates to those builders only, who were ensuring disabled friendly environment in their buildings.

She said the cabinet appreciated the efforts of Chief Justice of Pakistan for speedy disposal of cases and setting up of model courts for the purpose . The cabinet also lauded the CJP for disposing of all criminal appeals.

She said the cabinet was informed that out of 900,000 complaints registered with the Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit, some 750,000 had been addressed. Most of the unaddressed complaints were related to Sindh as the provincial government was not cooperating in that regard, she added.

She said the prime minister also called for completion of the ongoing poverty survey this year.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also gave approval for setting up the National Commission for Children.

She said the cabinet approved separation of the departments of services and regulation in the Civil Aviation Authority to improve facilities at airports.

She said the cabinet took notice of maltreatment of an employee of Sukkur Electric Power Company in Dadu and summoned the Inspector General of Police Sindh to apprise it on the matter.

The cabinet also expressed concern over the loss of lives and property in recent rains in Karachi and Hyderabad, and criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party's provincial government for bad governance which was exposed by the rains.

She said the cabinet had decided to take immediate relief measures for the people affected by the heavy rains in Karachi and Hyderabad. Dr Firdous said the commission constituted to review the master plan of the federal capital also gave a briefing to the cabinet. All the departments concerned were directed to take steps for making Islamabad clean and green.

She said the cabinet also expressed commitment to continue efforts for widening the tax net and appreciated the measures taken by the Federal board of Revenue in that regard.

The special assistant said the cabinet offered Fateha for ten armed forces' soldiers, who were martyred in terror attacks in Balochistan and Waziristan, and those who embraced martyrdom in the Army Aviation training aircraft crash in Rawalpindi early Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Army Police Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Company Road Hyderabad Man Rawalpindi Sukkur Same Dadu Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Women FBR Capital Development Authority Media All From Government Cabinet Best Rains Employment

Recent Stories

RTA introduces pioneering VR technology to train o ..

10 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Da ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister strongly condemns bomb blast ..

19 seconds ago

Four senior AJK officials of DMG, Police groups ma ..

21 seconds ago

Dubai Customs announces achievements in 2Q 2019

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.