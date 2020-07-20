UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Conveys Best Wishes To Saudi King Over Hospitalization

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:31 PM

Prime Minister conveys best wishes to Saudi King over hospitalization

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who was hospitalized over health issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday conveyed his best wishes for Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz who was hospitalized over health issues.

"The government and people of Pakistan, and I myself, join our Saudi brethren in prayers for His Majesty's swift recovery, good health and long life.

Ameen," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister expressed concern over the hospitalization of the Saudi King and prayed for his early recovery.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, 84, was admitted to hospital in Riyadh Monday for gall bladder inflammation, the Saudi royal court said as quoted by Saudi Press Agency.

\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Hope Probe a milestone in UAE, Arab achievements: ..

6 minutes ago

Successful launch of Hope Probe reflects vision of ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains at over 15-year h ..

23 seconds ago

Local politician apologies over taking singer Gul ..

25 seconds ago

FBISE announces SSC-II results under govt's promot ..

26 seconds ago

Fakhar chairs PMEX meeting, discusses cotton hedgi ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.