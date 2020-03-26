UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Conveys Gratitude To China For Supporting Pakistan In Helping Contain COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

Prime Minister conveys gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday conveyed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday conveyed sincere gratitude to China for supporting Pakistan in helping contain COVID-19.

He said the medical equipment provided by China will greatly strengthen Pakistan's capacity.

The prime minister was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him here.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's support and solidarity with the people of China in its fight against Coronavirus.

Chinese Ambassador thanked the prime minister for Pakistan's support and underlined that the Chinese government and leadership remained firmly committed to supporting Pakistan in combating COVID-19, as the highest priority.

