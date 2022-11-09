UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Conveys Heartiest Felicitation To Pak Women Team For Series Clean Sweep

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan women cricket team for registering a clean sweep against the visiting Ireland women team in the one-day international tri-match series and making the nation proud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan women cricket team for registering a clean sweep against the visiting Ireland women team in the one-day international tri-match series and making the nation proud.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Women Cricket Team for a clean sweep against Ireland in a three-match series."The prime minister further said the team had made the nation proud, adding "Keep rising & shining!"

