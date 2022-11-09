Prime Minister conveys heartiest felicitation to Pak women team for series clean sweep

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Pakistan women cricket team for registering a clean sweep against the visiting Ireland women team in the one-day international tri-match series and making the nation proud

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Heartiest congratulations to Pakistan Women Cricket Team for a clean sweep against Ireland in a three-match series."The prime minister further said the team had made the nation proud, adding "Keep rising & shining!"