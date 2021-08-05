Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan comprehensively and courageously highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as compared to the previous regimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan comprehensively and courageously highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as compared to the previous regimes.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the genocide and bloodbath against the oppressed Kashmiri people perpetrating by Indian troops and paramilitary forces.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop its gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Shibli Faraz said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not fought the Kashmir case in effective manner.

The minister said the Kashmir issue was central point of Pakistan's foreign policy as the country was supporting the cause by politically, morally and diplomatically.

The resolution of the lingering dispute was essential for the regional peace, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had fully trusted and believed in the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they had given heavy mandate to his political party in the recent election in the area.