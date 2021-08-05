UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Courageously Highlighted Kashmir Issue At Int'l Forums: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 11:29 PM

Prime Minister courageously highlighted Kashmir issue at int'l forums: Shibli

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan comprehensively and courageously highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as compared to the previous regimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan comprehensively and courageously highlighted the Kashmir issue at all international forums including United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as compared to the previous regimes.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the genocide and bloodbath against the oppressed Kashmiri people perpetrating by Indian troops and paramilitary forces.

He urged the international community to put pressure on India to stop its gruesome human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Shibli Faraz said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had not fought the Kashmir case in effective manner.

The minister said the Kashmir issue was central point of Pakistan's foreign policy as the country was supporting the cause by politically, morally and diplomatically.

The resolution of the lingering dispute was essential for the regional peace, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) had fully trusted and believed in the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they had given heavy mandate to his political party in the recent election in the area.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Technology United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Disappointed at Rhetoric Coming Out From ..

Pakistan Disappointed at Rhetoric Coming Out From Afghanistan - Security Advisor

1 minute ago
 FAB likely to get environmental approval for its H ..

FAB likely to get environmental approval for its Hqs building soon

1 minute ago
 India's Modi Explores Ways to Boost Bilateral Trad ..

India's Modi Explores Ways to Boost Bilateral Trade With Australian Special Envo ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Rel ..

Pakistan, India Have Prospects for Movement on Relations - Security Advisor

1 minute ago
 Main stream print media publishes supplements to e ..

Main stream print media publishes supplements to express solidarity with Kashimi ..

35 minutes ago
 UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on S ..

UN Looks Froward to Working With Iran's Raisi on Shared Interests - Spokesman

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.