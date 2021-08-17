UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister, Danish Counterpart Discuss Evolving Situation In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during a telephonic conversation, on Tuesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during a telephonic conversation, on Tuesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister, who received a telephone call from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, shared Pakistan's perspective, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans.

He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement.The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.

The Prime Minister of Denmark thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan's support and assistance in their evacuation endeavours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Denmark All From

Recent Stories

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situatio ..

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

2 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, C ..

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

3 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning A ..

AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning AJK State President office

5 seconds ago
 KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful o ..

KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram

9 seconds ago
 UK Government Urged to Offer Sanctuary to Journali ..

UK Government Urged to Offer Sanctuary to Journalists Fleeing Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 IUB academicians laud PM's decision for single cur ..

IUB academicians laud PM's decision for single curriculum

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.