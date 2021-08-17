Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during a telephonic conversation, on Tuesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan

The Prime Minister, who received a telephone call from Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark, shared Pakistan's perspective, emphasizing the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans.

He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement. The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, as requested.

The Prime Minister of Denmark thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan's support and assistance in their evacuation endeavours.