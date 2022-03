Prime Minister, Dareshak discuss overall political situation in South Punjab

Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Matters relating to the overall political situation in South Punjab and the ongoing development schemes were discussed in the meeting.