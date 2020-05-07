Prime Minister decisions to ease lockdown widely welcomed in KP

People of all walks of life here Thursday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister about lifting of lockdown in phases from Saturday and termed it a landmark decision that would help address financial problems of poor segment of the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :People of all walks of life here Thursday welcomed the decision of Prime Minister about lifting of lockdown in phases from Saturday and termed it a landmark decision that would help address financial problems of poor segment of the society.

Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar welcomed the decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan after chairing a high level meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad and maintained that lifting of the nearly two months lockdown in phases would help minimize the suffering of downtrodden, dailywagers, labourers and poor segment of the society.

He said opening of small markets and shops from dawn to 5p.m would help facilitate hundred of thousands of shopkeepers and retailers to support their families.

Economic and business expert, Sumbul Riaz also appreciated the decision regarding opening of electric and steels related business and shops including pipes, paints, electric cables, tiles etc and termed it a leap step forward towards creation of employment opportunities for thousands of labourers in the construction industry.

She said coronavirus lockdown has badly affected the country's exports and economy and the decisions of easing lockdown would help wipe out poverty and create jobs for youth.

Umar has revealed six major decisions the government has taken regarding lifting of restrictions. These are: The opening of selected OPDs in hospitals would immensely help treat patients of others diseases such cancer, sugar, diabetes, TB, heart, kidney and blood disorders.

Senior academicians, Professor Muhammad Naeem and Pir Muhammad Khan have also hailed the decision regarding cancellation of boards examinations and closing of all educational institutions till July 15.

They said decision of awarding promotion to students to next grade and subsequently admission in universities and professional colleges on the basis of the boards results of the previous year was the right step in the prevailing difficult situation.

They said it would save the academic year of students besides help continue their studies without any delay.

Misal Khan, retired Information Officer has highly appreciated the decisions of easing of lockdown, saying no Government in a civilized and democratic countries can force people to stay at homes through use of force to contain COVID-19.

He said present elected Government has taken all decisions on the basis of ground realty and the decisions of phase wise lifting of lockdown, closing of educational institutions till July 15 and promotion to students to next grade on basis of result of previous year board examination was accurate decisions in the prevailing Coronavirus crisis.

He said media role was very important to inform masses about Government measures and adopting of SOPs at work place imperative to combat COVID-19.