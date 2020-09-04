Prime Minister declines to accept resignation of Bajwa; directs to continue as SAPM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did not accept the resignation tendered by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday did not accept the resignation tendered by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa.

The Prime Minister said, as he was satisfied with the evidence and explanation presented by Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa, he has directed him to continue to work as SAPM, said a news release issued by the PM Media Office here.