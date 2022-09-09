UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Deeply Grieved At Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 12:28 AM

Prime Minister deeply grieved at passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed grief at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed grief at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK."

More Stories From Pakistan

