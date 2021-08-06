UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Delighted Over Completion Of Final Phase In Commissioning Of SKMHC Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed his pleasure over the completion of final phase in the commissioning of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) Peshawar, which had opened in 2015

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 )

The prime minister said he was delighted to visit SKMCH Peshawar today to inaugurate the newly completed operating room suite and intensive care unit (ICU).

"The opening of these state-of-the-art facilities at the hospital marks completion of final phase in commissioning of SKMCH, Peshawar, which had opened in 2015," Imran Khan said in a series of tweets posted on his social media account.

He said the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center, Peshawar now offered all diagnostic and treatment facilities for cancer under one roof, for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Northern Pakistan.

The prime minister mentioned that SKMCH, Lahore was opened in 1994, adding, since over 30% of all patients seen in Lahore came from KP & Afghanistan, they decided to establish Peshawar SKMCH.

He also appealed to the hospital's supporters and donors to donate generously so that the two existing hospitals could continue to treat ever-increasing number of cancer patients free of charge; and so as allow the new hospital in Karachi to open its doors to patients in December 2023, as planned.

