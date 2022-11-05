Prime Minister demands full Supreme Court commission to investigate allegations of Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appealed to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to establish a full court commission to investigate the firing incident aimed at Imran Khan and his long march's convoy in Wazirabad and the ensuing allegations levelled by the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference, here, he said, the commission of the Supreme Court should probe the allegations of Imran Khan against him, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a high-ranking army officer.

He said, "I will immediately write a letter to the chief justice Supreme Court for the investigation by the full court commission.

" The same full court commission should also investigate the murder of (senior journalist) Arshad Sharif and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, he added.

He assured that the Federal government would fully support the commission.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan had falsely alleged that the prime minister, interior minister and an important officer of the institution hatched a conspiracy against him.

He said as a prime minister it was his responsibility to play his role when people were misled with repeated lies to take the country to the brink of disaster.