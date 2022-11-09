UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Departs For Pakistan On Conclusion Of Two-day Egypt Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:07 AM

Prime Minister departs for Pakistan on conclusion of two-day Egypt visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for his homeland at the conclusion of his two-day visit to Egypt mainly to attend the Climate Implementation Summit, COP-27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday departed for his homeland at the conclusion of his two-day visit to Egypt mainly to attend the Climate Implementation Summit, COP-27.

"Off to Pakistan," the prime minister wrote on Twitter after delivering National Statement at the COP27 summit.

At the airport, the senior officials of the Egyptian government and Pakistan's embassy in Egypt saw off the prime minister and his delegation.

During the visit, he participated in several high-level events, held bilateral meetings with his counterparts and also interacted with the international media.

He was accompanied by the ministers for foreign affairs, climate change, and information as well minister of state for foreign affairs.

Special assistants to PM Syed Fahad Hussain and Syed Tariq Fatemi were also part of his delegation.

At the climate summit, the prime minister co-chaired a high-level roundtable discussion on "Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities," with the Norwegian counterpart.

He attended the "middle East Green Initiative Summit" hosted by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

The regular component of the COP-27 would continue till 18th November. In its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Group of 77 & China, Pakistan is leading the developing countries in the climate change negotiations, including in the thematic areas such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and capacity building.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Egypt Twitter Visit Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman November Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his ..

Imran selected conflicting path which becomes his narrative: Qamar Zaman Kaira

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal urges Supreme Court to take notice of ..

Ahsan Iqbal urges Supreme Court to take notice of Imran Khan spreading anarchy t ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long ..

PTI leader trying to sabotage system through long march: Khawaja Asif

3 minutes ago
 Long-Time White House Protester Says Election Day ..

Long-Time White House Protester Says Election Day Critical Part of US Democracy

3 minutes ago
 Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to ..

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots back to work

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.