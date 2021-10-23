UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Departs For Three-day Saudi Visit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 01:33 PM

Prime Minister departs for three-day Saudi visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday departed here for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday departed here for Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit, at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the visit from October 23-25, the prime minister would attend the inaugural ceremony of the "Middle East Green Initiative (MGI)" summit being held in Riyadh.

The first of these kind in the middle East Region, "Green Saudi Arabia" and "Green Middle East" initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 aimed at protecting the nature and planet.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam are accompanying the prime minister.

At the Summit, the prime minister would share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change.

He will also highlight Pakistan's experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges including 10 billion Tree Tsunami.

Besides meeting the Saudi leadership, the prime minister will also participate in an event on the promotion of investment in Pakistan and interact with leading investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and Pakistani diaspora.

Pakistan Imran Khan Tsunami Prime Minister Riyadh Visit Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman March October Event From Share Billion

More Stories From Pakistan

