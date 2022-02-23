UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Departs For Two-day Russia Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Prime minister departs for two-day Russia visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday departed for Russia on a two-day official visit, on the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Commerce Advisor Abdur Razzak Dawood, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Amir Mahmood Kiani.

After a span of two decades, this is the first visit of any Pakistani prime minister to Russia.

The bilateral summit will be the highlight of the visit. During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, according to Foreign Office.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister's visit will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistan-Russia relations have made impressive progress over the past two decades. There has been regular interaction between the two sides at the highest level as well as the working level.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken thrice to President Putin on August 25, 2021, September 14, 2021 and January 17, 2022. The prime minister has also extended an invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan.

