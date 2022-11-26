Prime Minister departs on conclusion of two-day Turkiye visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed for his homeland after completing his two-day visit to Turkiye

At the airport, the prime minister and his delegation were seen off by the senior diplomatic officials of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The prime minister paid a two-day visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mainly to co-launch the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaybar.

During the visit, the prime minister held a one-on-one meeting with President Erdogan, held delegation-level talks, and interacted with the business community members.