Prime Minister Departs On Conclusion Of Two-day Turkiye Visit

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2022 | 07:38 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed for his homeland after completing his two-day visit to Turkiye.

At the airport, the prime minister and his delegation were seen off by the senior diplomatic officials of Pakistan and Turkiye.

The prime minister paid a two-day visit to Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mainly to co-launch the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaybar.

During the visit, the prime minister held a one-on-one meeting with President Erdogan, held delegation-level talks, and interacted with the business community members.

